Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $215.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $184,732.81 and $215.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.