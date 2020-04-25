UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. 4,759,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day moving average of $279.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

