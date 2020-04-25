Unification (UND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,664.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Unification has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a market cap of $763,543.27 and $37,664.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

