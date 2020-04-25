United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of United Natural Foods worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of UNFI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

