United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $48,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

