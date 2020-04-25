United States Oil Fund Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 29th (NYSEARCA:USO)

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 29th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 28th.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. United States Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

