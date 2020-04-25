Universa Market Cap Tops $2.70 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,233.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. During the last week, Universa has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

