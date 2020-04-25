UnlimitedIP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $842,776.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OTCBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $4.51 million and $842,776.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HADAX, LBank, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

