Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $53.93 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $2,442.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $53.93 or 0.00714140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,551.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.38 or 0.03169998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,041 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

