UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.36 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00013896 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $11.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00591272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006551 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 495.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

