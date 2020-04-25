UOS Network Market Capitalization Tops $36,365.68 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. During the last week, UOS Network has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. UOS Network has a total market cap of $36,365.68 and approximately $55.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.59 or 0.03170225 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00706655 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013035 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.