Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Cap of $354,657.57

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Uptrennd has a market cap of $354,657.57 and $38,872.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.02553432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001070 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

