Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.40). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URGN. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Urogen Pharma from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URGN stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $486.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.69. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

