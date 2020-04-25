Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.40). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URGN. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Urogen Pharma from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URGN stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $486.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.69. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply