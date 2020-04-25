Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 4,886 Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.41. The stock had a trading volume of 954,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

