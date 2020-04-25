Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,261 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $129,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. 1,259,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,107. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.