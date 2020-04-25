USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, LATOKEN, OKEx and Poloniex. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $753.70 million and $406.94 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02579949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00075709 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 754,153,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,150,397 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, FCoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Korbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Crex24 and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

