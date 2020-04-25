USDK Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $65.17 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02586510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214685 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

