USDQ Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $313.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00015876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00437773 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006476 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012540 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,825 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

