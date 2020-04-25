USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $113,282.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,560.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.03177172 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00706974 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013046 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,717,289 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

