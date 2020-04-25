Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Utrust has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $772,212.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

