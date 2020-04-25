Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 3,978,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,714. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

