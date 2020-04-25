Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.