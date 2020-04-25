Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 387,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

