Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 8,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. 50,068,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

