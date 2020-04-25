Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. 4,182,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

