Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 291,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after acquiring an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after acquiring an additional 135,321 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,336.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,288.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $112.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

