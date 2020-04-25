Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,496 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

