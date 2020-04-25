Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 669.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $73,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,723,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

