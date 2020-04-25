Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 10.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,590,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 856,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.