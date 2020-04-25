Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

