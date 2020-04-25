Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.56 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

