Velas Price Tops $0.0239 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $838,534.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000713 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

