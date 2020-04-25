VeraBank N.A. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

