Verasity Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Verasity has a market cap of $1.58 million and $504,090.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

