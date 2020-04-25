Verge Achieves Market Cap of $47.42 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $47.42 million and approximately $675,540.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00589101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 517.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,247,897,943 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, Graviex, YoBit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Upbit, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

