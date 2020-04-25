VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $746,725.39 and approximately $843.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00041574 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,671.85 or 1.00816595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,693,631 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.