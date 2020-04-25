Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock worth $5,560,319. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 975,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

