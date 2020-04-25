Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

