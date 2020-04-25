Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,533 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

