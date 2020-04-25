Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

