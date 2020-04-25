Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 65,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 72,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.