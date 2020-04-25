Veros Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 24 Hours (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $207,331.10 and $11,301.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded flat against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.