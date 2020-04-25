Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 19.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 289,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 439.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 369,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

