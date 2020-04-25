Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25,837.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $25,837.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,745 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, Binance, YoBit and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

