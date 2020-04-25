VideoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.50 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 24% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $24,476.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001366 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

