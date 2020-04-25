View 1-Day Volume Hits $383.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, View has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One View token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a market capitalization of $370,179.46 and approximately $383.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.02578432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00215623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

View Profile

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The official website for View is view.ly.

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.