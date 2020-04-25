Virtacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtacoin has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.