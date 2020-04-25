Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $167.32. 7,774,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.