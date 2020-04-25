Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,483,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 861,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

