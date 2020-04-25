VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.60% from the stock’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $4.09 on Friday. VolitionRX has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

